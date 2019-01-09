Speech to Text for Winter is here, Kevin talks snow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mph. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 31. north northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 20. light and variable wind. tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 17. north northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 31. north northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 20. light and variable wind. tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 17. north northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 31. north northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 20. light and variable wind.