White River Bridge receives work

may be it may be winter.. but officals "with the indiana department of transportation" are already planning summer road projects. and "1"-of those projects.. could effect your drive to work. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. whose commute "will be impacted". ////// <"just over my shoulder is the us 41 bridge over the white river. the bridge is a major connection point between the wabash valley and southern indiana. traffic is always steady out here. however a new construction project may slow things down." if you want to get from knox county to princeton or even evansvlle this stretch of us 41 is most likely the route you'll take. every day.. hundreds of commuters cross the white river bridge. the heavily traveled bridge now needs upgrades to stay up to date. "what we're going to do is take a couple of inches of asphalt off the current bridge structure. do some depatching make sure that we've got some areas of the pavement where we've got some weaker spots, make sure we fix those up." jason tiller with the indiana department of transportation calls the fix a "mill and fill." the project goes beyond just asphalt work. indot will address issues with bridge deterioration, cracking, and leaking joints. "we've had twenty to twenty five useful years out of the bridge deck and it's time for it to be resurfaced. it's scheduled maitenance essentially. it's been in our program for a couple years. program for a couple years. we've known it's coming up and we've planned for it." part of that plan is routing traffic through construction. "essentially when you're down there, one bridge is going to be open but they're will be one lane of traffic moving north and one lane of traffic moving south." that congestion equals slower commutes. "it's going to be a little less of a capacity for folks. they're going to have to leave a little extra time. slow down a little bit in the work zone. so people will need to be aware of that. but there will be access there." be access there." the project comes with an estimated "7"-million dollar pricetag. those funds are provided through in-dot. "at six oclock i'll have when you can expect to start seeing delays. in knox county, gary brian news 10." >