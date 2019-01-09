Speech to Text for Filing deadline in Vigo County

in today's "election alert". "terre haute mayor" and "city council offices" are up for grabs this year. "several candidates" have already filed to run "in the municipal election". "3"-current "city council members" were among the 1st to file this morning. this includes: "don morris", "neil garrison", and "curtis debaun". all "3"-say.. they're proud of the city's financial progress that's been made over the last "3"-years. and say.. they're running.. so they can see the job through. /////// < "when we started, we had those financial problems, and we're just on the verge of getting into the black, and i want to be a part of that." "there's more to do, so i think... and i hope when the new council comes in and i'm one of those that we'll be able to focus on finances again and some other important issues." "and because we were in that situation, there were so many things we were not able to do, and now that we've bettered that situation, i really want to look for ways to reinvest in the community."> ///////// council council members "amy auler" and "georg azar" also filed today.. as did "city clerk" "michelle edwards "2"-candidates filed "for terre haute mayor".. incumbent "duke bennett" and "city councilman" "karrum nasser". hear from both of them tonight at "6". "pat goodwin" told "news 10" today.. he will also file "to run for mayor". but because he will be "an independent candidate".. he has until