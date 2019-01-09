Speech to Text for Police searched for armed robbery suspects

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

july 2nd to file. "an armed robbery".. has authorities "on high alert". please take a moment here.. and take a good look at the images there on your television screen. around "9"-o'clock last night.. "terre haute police say".. "2"-suspects robbed employees "at the ooh-yoh-ah's mexican restaurant" at gunpoint. that's "on lafayette avenue". "police" want you "to pay extra close attention" to the clothing the suspects are wearing. "if" you have any information that can help police.. you're urged to pick-up the phone and call "crime stoppers". that telephone number? 812-238-stop.