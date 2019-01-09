Speech to Text for Catholic Charities ready to help during government shutdown

good good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's wednesday, january 9th. another day has passed.. where "the federal government". has "not" secured "a budget". "the partial government shutdown" continues to impact "several federal departments". hundreds of thousands "of federal employees within those departments" are "not" getting paid. many across the country were nervous about being able "to get" and "use food stamps" news 10's "lacey clifton".. joins us now "live".. to explai "what's happening". //////////// susie, funding for snap was only available through january. last night, the u.s. agriculture secretary announced funds for snap are now secured through february. but... the president previously said the shutdown could go on for months. i talked with catholic charities to see what a long-lasting shutdown may mean. ////////// <food insecurity does not discriminate. "i find it hard to believe that any of us doesn't know somebody, or maybe that our children doesn't go to school with somebody,// who's affected by either food insecurity or possibly this latest potential crisis with the government shutdown." john etling is the catholic charities agency director. he says the organization will continue to do what it does best despite the situation. "our hope is that this shutdown ends pretty quickly here, but if it doesn't, i think we'll continue doing everything we can to make sure people have access to food." funding for snap benefits was just secured through the month of february, granting some breathing room for residents who use them. but that doesn't necessarily help the hundreds of federal wabash valley federal wabash valley employees who are still without a paycheck. "we'll be gauging it based on what our pantries tell us. what those, you know those at the ground level see. chances are they are going to feel that effect before we do." etling says if you have a heart to give, start by looking for ways to help in your own community. "find out where those pantries and soup kitchens are. they're always in need of either volunteers, or maybe monetary donations, or food, canned food donations."> ////////// etling says information about food pantry and mobile delivery locations is important. we'll have where to find them at wthi tv dot com. reporting live from catholic charities, i'm lacey clifton for news 10. /////////