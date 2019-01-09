Clear

Candidates for Terre Haute Mayor file at the Vigo County Courthouse

The filing period ends February 8th.

Posted: Wed Jan 09 10:44:09 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 09 10:44:10 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - We now know some of the names you'll find on the ballot for this year's municipal election. First in line was mayor Duke Bennett. He'll be running to be elected to his fourth term in office. Meanwhile, Democrat Karrum Nasser also filed Wednesday morning. He's taking a bit of a risk vacating his seat on the city council for the chance to become the city's next mayor. "If you're doing it for the right reasons, if you're wanting to be a place holder, you shouldn't worry about that. but if you are wanting to make a contribution to our city, you should do the office you feel that you can make the most impact for it. and for me, that is mayor" said Nasser. "When you're able to win and win several elections, it really is gratifying and I'm committed to it and I've really enjoyed my time , and i just feel honored to be able to serve the citizens" said Mayor Duke Bennett. The filing period ends February 8th. Pat Goodwin told News 10 he still intends to file for mayor as an independent candidate. He has until July 2nd to file.
