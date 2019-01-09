Speech to Text for CDC reports three flu-related deaths in Indiana

work with you in person. after a deadly flu season last year... we could be in for another tough flu season. that's according to health officials. indiana has seen three flu- related deaths so far. that number was "25" this time last year. news 10's abby kirk is breaking down those numbers for you this morning... she joins us live outside union hospital in terre haute. jon, alia--- the flu season is coming a lot later than it did last year. the c-d-c estimates 80-thousand people died of the flu and it's complications last season. the number of children who have died because of the flu this season is up to 13. the c-d-c reports about half of the children who have died from the flu are healthy. 80-percent of the children who died last season "did not" get a flu shot. officials say children are particularly vulnerable to h-1-n-1 --otherwise known as "the swine flu" /// which is what doctor here at union hospital tells me is this year's pre-dominant flu strain. "the indiana department of health had listed three deaths in the state of indiana due to influenza. i think, uh, all of them except one....was over the age of 65." the c-d-c reports the flu season began in october and runs through may. with months of flu season left, officials say it's not too late to get vaccinated. other ways you can protect yourself... coming up in our next 30 minutes. live in terre haute, ak, streets. so here are some ways you can take action "now." doctors say "wash your hands!!" ...throughly!! use hand sanitizer all throughout the day... avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. if you're sick, stay at home and get better in order to prevent yourself from spreading it more. if you have a fever, sore throat, body aches...see your primary doctor "sooner" rather than "later." and---there's still time to get vaccinated. doctors say, you are a lower-risk of if you're vaccinated. reporting live in terre haute, ak,