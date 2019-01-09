Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Clear

Posted: Wed Jan 09 09:25:21 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 09 09:28:29 PST 2019
look for sunshine mixing with clouds for the afternoon - and it will stay windy! clear and frigid tonight, as the wind chill looks to make it feel like it's in the single digits! sunny and cold again tomorrow, a high at 30. back into the teens again tomorrow look for sunshine mixing with clouds for the afternoon - and it will stay windy! clear and frigid tonight, as the wind chill looks to make it feel like it's in the single digits! sunny and cold again tomorrow, a high at 30. back into the teens again tomorrow night. look for sunshine mixing with clouds for the afternoon - and it will stay windy! clear and frigid tonight, as the wind chill looks to make it feel like it's in the single digits! sunny and cold again tomorrow, a high at 30. back into the teens again tomorrow night. our mild winter so far could have a big impact on nature. storm team 10's chris piper found out what mild winter weather does look for sunshine mixing with clouds for the afternoon - and it will stay windy! clear and frigid tonight, as the wind chill looks to make it feel like it's in the single digits! sunny and cold again tomorrow, a high at 30. back into the teens again tomorrow night.
Terre Haute
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Indianapolis
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Becoming sunny, but back to reality!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

