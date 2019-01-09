Speech to Text for "Learn to Swim" at the ISU Rec. Center

<jon talks with katie sampson, lead swim instructor/coordinator for the "learn to swim program" at the indiana state university rec. center. lessons are available for anyone 6 months and older. group sessions are sundays, wednesdays, tuesdays and thursdays for $40 a session, which is 4 weeks in the evening. new adult swim lessons mondays and wednesdays in march. this is for beginners and intermediate level swimmers. cost is $60 for isu students and staff and $70 for everyone else. it all happens at the campus recreation center. don't forget to inquire about private swim lessons! happening year round at isu for more information, 237-8974 indstate.edu/campusrec>