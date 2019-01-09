Clear

"Learn to Swim" at the ISU Rec. Center

Lessons are available for anyone 6 months and older. Inquire at 812-237-8974

Posted: Wed Jan 09 05:18:27 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 09 05:28:39 PST 2019
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for "Learn to Swim" at the ISU Rec. Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<jon talks with katie sampson, lead swim instructor/coordinator for the "learn to swim program" at the indiana state university rec. center. lessons are available for anyone 6 months and older. group sessions are sundays, wednesdays, tuesdays and thursdays for $40 a session, which is 4 weeks in the evening. new adult swim lessons mondays and wednesdays in march. this is for beginners and intermediate level swimmers. cost is $60 for isu students and staff and $70 for everyone else. it all happens at the campus recreation center. don't forget to inquire about private swim lessons! happening year round at isu for more information, 237-8974 indstate.edu/campusrec>
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Rockville
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Brazil
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Becoming sunny, but back to reality!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"Learn to Swim" at the ISU Rec. Center

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Windy & colder. Some morning clouds, then sunny. High: 31°

Image

West Vigo

Image

Jenny Lundy

Image

ISU falls to Missouri State

Image

'When you're vulnerable and get taken advantage of it's difficult...' Widower gets $20,000 worth of

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Wind, wind, and more wind

Image

Hey Kevin 1-8

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community