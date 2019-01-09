All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

president trump used an oval office address last night to frame the fight for a border wall as a "crisis of the heart and soul." the president blamed democrats for the partial government shutdown that's now in its 19th day. mister trump also repeated the white house's demand for 5-point-7 billion dollars to fund a wall along the mexican border. how the president's speech played on the hill -- coming up at the top of the hour on cbs this morning.

the government shutdown will not hurt those receiving food stamps - at least now for now. the agriculture secretary says food assistance will be available through february. that should provide enough time for lawmakers and president trump to agree on a spending bill to end the shutdown.

happening today - don morris will be among the candidates to file to run for terre haute city council. today is the first day of filing. morris joins a growing list of announcements. martha crossen, neil garrison, george azar and curtis debaun have announced re-election plans. we also know one seat will be up for grabs. that's because karrum nasser has announced he's running for mayor.

a courtyard by marriott could be coming alongside a proposed convention center in downtown terre haute. a map in a recent traffic impact study shows a space for the hotel. it would be near the intersection of 8th and cherry streets. the proposal "eliminates" 8th street between cherry street and wabash avenue.

two men will be in vigo county court on thursday in a case involving corrupt business influence, forgery, and counterfeiting. "richard turriff and james passwater the 2nd both face charges. a tip to indiana state police said turriff's business, "r and d imports", was processing as many as 50,000 auto titles a year. turriff processed titles sold in canada. state police say passwater's name was on all of them.. yet not all of the handwriting matched his. a third man, matthew newberry, claims turriff used photocopied title applications with passwater's name already on them.

the edgar county health department has developed a needle exchange program. it allows drug users to come and go anonymously. organizers say it's not only an education tool - but also.. keeps dirty needles off the streets.

it's been a slow start to this year's "flu season." indiana has seen three flu-related deaths so far. that number was "25" this time last year. news 10's abby kirk spoke to a local doctor to find out what flu activity may look like ... she joins us live outside union hospital in terre haute. jon, alia--- the flu season is coming a lot later than it did last year. the number of children who have died because of the flu this season is up to 13. the c-d-c reports about half of the children who have died from the flu are healthy. 80-percent of the children who died last season "did not" get a flu shot. officials say children are particularly vulnerable to h-1-n-1 --otherwise known as "the swine flu" /// which is what doctor here at union hospital tells me is this year's pre-dominant flu strain. so here are some ways you can take action "now." doctors say wash your hands!! thoroughly!! use hand sanitizer all throughout the day... avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. if you're sick, stay at home and get better in order to prevent yourself from spreading it more. if you have a fever, sore throat, body aches...see your primary doctor "sooner" rather than "later." and---there's still time to get vaccinated. doctors say, you are a lower-risk of if you're vaccinated. reporting live in terre haute, ak, news 10.