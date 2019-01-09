Clear

Windy & colder. Some morning clouds, then sunny. High: 31°

High pressure spinning out of Canada is thrusting a powerful cold breeze into the News 10 viewing area and will keep temperatures quite cold for the next several days.

Posted: Wed Jan 09 03:37:21 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 09 03:46:40 PST 2019

Speech to Text for Windy & colder. Some morning clouds, then sunny. High: 31°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Windy & colder. Some morning clouds, then sunny. High: 31°

Wednesday night: Clear and much colder. Dangerous wind chill. Low: 13°

Thursday: Mainly sunny. Still quite cold. High: 29°

Detailed Forecast: You knew winter wouldn't stay gone forever, right? Yep. It's back to reality. High pressure spinning out of Canada is thrusting a powerful cold breeze into the News 10 viewing area and will keep temperatures quite cold for the next several days. In fact, for the first time in 2019, temperatures are below normal. They'll begin to moderate by the end of the week, but leading into the weekend could bring us our first real brush with winter 2019. As of right now, there is a pretty strong chance for snow on Saturday; in fact, early indications include some measurable accumulation. It's still too early to point out the snow track and to say how much, but we're continuing to monitor the situation.

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Becoming sunny, but back to reality!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Windy & colder. Some morning clouds, then sunny. High: 31°

Image

West Vigo

Image

Jenny Lundy

Image

ISU falls to Missouri State

Image

'When you're vulnerable and get taken advantage of it's difficult...' Widower gets $20,000 worth of

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Wind, wind, and more wind

Image

Hey Kevin 1-8

Image

Catching up after holiday bills

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community