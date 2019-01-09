Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Windy & colder. Some morning clouds, then sunny. High: 31°

Wednesday night: Clear and much colder. Dangerous wind chill. Low: 13°

Thursday: Mainly sunny. Still quite cold. High: 29°

Detailed Forecast: You knew winter wouldn't stay gone forever, right? Yep. It's back to reality. High pressure spinning out of Canada is thrusting a powerful cold breeze into the News 10 viewing area and will keep temperatures quite cold for the next several days. In fact, for the first time in 2019, temperatures are below normal. They'll begin to moderate by the end of the week, but leading into the weekend could bring us our first real brush with winter 2019. As of right now, there is a pretty strong chance for snow on Saturday; in fact, early indications include some measurable accumulation. It's still too early to point out the snow track and to say how much, but we're continuing to monitor the situation.

