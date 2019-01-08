Speech to Text for Jenny Lundy

northview senior jenny lundy had a chance to make school history tonight..... lundy and the lady knights hosted cascade... lundy came in needing 22 points to reach a thousand.....she gets the board and bucket... lundy went off for 31 points.....she's just the fifth girls player in school history to reach a thousand... this game was close late....freshman macey timberman extends northview's lead to nine with the trifecta.... northview wins 56-49.... the big story in this game, jenny lundy....the northview is the first athlete in school history to score thousand points in basketball and record a thousand kills in volleyball...