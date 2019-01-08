Speech to Text for ISU falls to Missouri State

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... a solid non-conference season has not carried over to missouri vallery conference play for the indiana state men's basketball team... the sycamores tonight hosted the only team with a losing record in the mvc in missouri state... first half, nice ball movement by isu...the extra pass leads to a allanate holston dunk.... but the sycamores struggled to end the half...the underdog bears took a 37-28 lead to break.... second half...tyreke key with the soft touch....he led isu with 14 points.... the sycamores erase that halftime deficit on the jordan barnes shot....that ties things at 46..... after that it was all missouri state....tulio da silva with a 360 slam.... the bears who came into terre haute with a six and nine record take this game... its missouri state 72-57.....isu falls to one and two in the mvc after another embarrassing conference performance.....