Speech to Text for 'When you're vulnerable and get taken advantage of it's difficult...' Widower gets $20,000 worth of

you're vulnerable "when you're "when you're vulnerable and you get taken advantage of it's very difficult." scams and scammers are every where and can target basically anyone. good evening and thank you for joining us. we've told you before about phone call and email scams. now one woman in clay county got thousands of dollars stolen from her by someone she thought she could trust. news 10's sarah lehman joins us now live in the newsroom with the details. sarah... patrece...rondrell... a woman in clay county who just lost her husband is now dealing with this burglary scam. the clay count sheriffs office has now arrested *five* people who stole more then 20 thousand dollars from the widower. chief deputy josh clark says the case is pretty unique. < during the holiday season...scams and theives come out in full force. police say one woman in clay county fell vicitm to that... "there were several items but it was roughly it was a greater value of over 20 thousand dollars." the woman had just lost her husband and was being taken care of by a health care provider. except...that provider was allowing a group of men into the womens home while they were gone to steal thousands of dollars worth of property. clay county chief deputy says the woman didn't even know she was being taken advantage of. "her husband had recently passed away she was unaware of the belongings that were in the garage that actually were more of her husbands. more tools and more outdoor style of equipment" the sheriffs office got an anonymous tip anonymous tip december 28th... by the next day the thieves were behind bars. clarke says the family had taken pictures of the stolen items before the husband had passed away to help make his will. he says those pictures were a huge help "it was with those photographs that we were able to identify a lot of the property and to even see what was missing within the garage." he says sadly he thinks scams like this happen far too often. "if you're in that state or if youre in a mental state where you're unaware of your surrondings it's easy to be taken advantage of and unfortunately i do think this happens on a larger scale that law enforcement is not even aware of."> clarke warns that if you or a family member need home health care to make sure you do your research so something like this doesn't happen to you. he says to do background checks, look into the company to make sure they're reputable and the employees are qualified. reporting live in the newsroom sarah lehman news 10 back to