Clear

Wind, wind, and more wind

Wind, wind, and more wind

Posted: Tue Jan 08 15:43:23 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 08 15:43:23 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Wind, wind, and more wind

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a slight chance of rain showers before 1am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 3am, then a chance of flurries after 3am. partly cloudy, with a low around 25. blustery, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. wednesday a chance of flurries before 7am. mostly sunny, with a high near 31. northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 17. north northwest wind 8 to 11 tonight a slight chance of rain showers before 1am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 3am, then a chance of flurries after 3am. partly cloudy, with a low around 25. blustery, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. wednesday a chance of flurries before 7am. mostly sunny, with a high near 31. northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 17. north northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. here's
Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wind, wind, and more wind

Image

Hey Kevin 1-8

Image

Catching up after holiday bills

Image

Teen vaping ordinance in Oblong

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

THN THS

Image

Don Morris announces run for Terre Haute City Council

Image

How is this warm weather impacting bugs?

Image

Brendan Kearns talks about the jail location progress

Image

On-campus recycling sees an uptick

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community