Speech to Text for Catching up after holiday bills

whether it's holiday giving or shopping, there's no doubt your wallet has gotten a workout over the last few months. a recent study found almost half of all americans go into credit card debt during or after the holidays. but good news--- there might be a way to prepare yourself for that. news 10s lacey clifton explains how you can be ready for the "next" holiday season. patrece, rondrell, that same study found almost 80 percent of people who rack up holiday debt-- do so to buy gifts. today i spoke with one wabash valley mom who falls into that category. but, she says it's worth it! <it's easy to go overboard on spending during the holidays. reporter: "if you had to estimate how much you maybe overspent this year, what does that look like?" "well, probably around a grand." kelly frost is a mother of three kids, and has a heart to give. she says during the holiday season, she can't help but be generous. "i donated a lot of toys and stuff to families and charities and just friends that i know, co-workers, and then i bought a lot of new stuff because you know babies are growing." many face stress after the holidays after spending so much. now is when many people work to get their finances back on track. frost says she budgeted for the holidays, and has her own method of recovering. "i had to put a couple of bills on hold, but bills are like always going to come your way." "this year's holiday spending is already in the rearview mirror, but after talking with kris comar of edward jones, he says the best thing you can do for the next holiday season is to start planning now." "it's really nice when we can plan to give those things, whether it's a last minute borrow, whether it's on a credit card, to put yourself in more debt. so absolutely, if you can start saving now, that's the best thing you can be doing." but for frost, she says overspending at the holidays is completely worth it. "even though my bank account is crying right now, i'd still be willing to help the next person in need."> comar says when it comes to holiday spending, having a budget is great. however, it'll only work if you