Speech to Text for Teen vaping ordinance in Oblong

oblong, illinois leaders today. he tells us what this new ordinance means for the community... and how it may improve health. < "currently you have to be eighteen years old to use an electronic cigarette here in oblong. however town officals say they're seeing younger and younger teenagers vaping." underage teens using e-cigarettes...it's a problem that according to the fda has become an epidemic. that problem has now creeped into oblong illinois. "the chief of police in oblong has already confiscated six vaping devices from our schools. and he's got a dozen or so just off the street." the increase has town officals seeking answers. oblong has passed an updated ordinance. what used to only address tobacco now also include e-cigarettes. "what it has given us a little more power to do is pinpoint the younger teens who think that it is safer and that there's not a difference between the tobacco rules." the ordinance lays out similar rules for e-cigarettes to regular tabacco products. purchasing, having, or using e-cigarettes under eighteen is prohibitied. the ordinance also cracks down on usage in certain town areas. "we've had a lot of problems this last summer with teens and young adults smoking and vaping in some of our pavilions at the park." anyone using a e-cigarette or tobacco product will have to do so ten feet away from any seating at the park. those violating the ordinance face a minimum fine of one hundred dollars. "violations can cost up to seven hundred and fifty dollars. in oblong illinois, gary brian news 10." >