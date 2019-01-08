Speech to Text for Rick's Rallies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we want to go. another step in that direction.> time now for rick's rallies.... robinson's brayden childress doesn't get enough credit for his athleticism but he shows he can get up....how about that slam by the maroon, he slams it home with two hands... landon newnum says i'll play you in horse...here's my shot....that's not fair....the parke heritage senior from half-court is money....the kid has been doing things like this for years now.... incredible hustle play turned in by casey-westfield's noah livingston...he not only saves the ball from going out of bounds but he flips it a no look behind the back pass to his teammate for the hoop... is that houdini wearing number 23 for the warriors, what an awesome play by noah livingston... i always enjoy a good buzzer beater and ethan gilbert gave us one....he wins a game at the first financial classic at the horn with this three....you talk about ice in his veins....the casey-westfield senior is always calm and cool under pressure.. that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies....keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and