Rick's Rallies

Top plays from the Wabash Valley

Posted: Tue Jan 08 15:35:07 PST 2019
we want to go. another step in that direction.> time now for rick's rallies.... robinson's brayden childress doesn't get enough credit for his athleticism but he shows he can get up....how about that slam by the maroon, he slams it home with two hands... landon newnum says i'll play you in horse...here's my shot....that's not fair....the parke heritage senior from half-court is money....the kid has been doing things like this for years now.... incredible hustle play turned in by casey-westfield's noah livingston...he not only saves the ball from going out of bounds but he flips it a no look behind the back pass to his teammate for the hoop... is that houdini wearing number 23 for the warriors, what an awesome play by noah livingston... i always enjoy a good buzzer beater and ethan gilbert gave us one....he wins a game at the first financial classic at the horn with this three....you talk about ice in his veins....the casey-westfield senior is always calm and cool under pressure.. that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies....keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and
Wind, wind, and more wind

Hey Kevin 1-8

Catching up after holiday bills

Teen vaping ordinance in Oblong

Rick's Rallies

THN THS

Don Morris announces run for Terre Haute City Council

How is this warm weather impacting bugs?

Brendan Kearns talks about the jail location progress

On-campus recycling sees an uptick

New school board members take action at first meetings

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

New IL law aims to protect pets

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community