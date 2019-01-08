Speech to Text for THN THS

it's a big week for high school boys basketball in terre haute as north and south are set to face each other friday night on the north side in the annual shoe trophy game..... these two rivals just went against one another on december 28th in the semifinals at the first financial wabash valley classic... you're watching video from that game....the patriots beat the braves that night 57-50.....the next day north won the classic for a record ninth time.... the patriots now have their eyes on the shoe, they haven't won it since 2016... they know to get it, they're going to have to play even better because they know south is coming for them! < that gives them that much more motive to try and beat us. they know we already beat them the first time. coach will have us prepared. their first win always sits on our mind. we're looking for revenge. hopefully if we work hard enough and follow our