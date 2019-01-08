Clear

THN THS

Braves and Patriots set for rematch

Posted: Tue Jan 08 15:33:51 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 08 15:33:51 PST 2019
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for THN THS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a big week for high school boys basketball in terre haute as north and south are set to face each other friday night on the north side in the annual shoe trophy game..... these two rivals just went against one another on december 28th in the semifinals at the first financial wabash valley classic... you're watching video from that game....the patriots beat the braves that night 57-50.....the next day north won the classic for a record ninth time.... the patriots now have their eyes on the shoe, they haven't won it since 2016... they know to get it, they're going to have to play even better because they know south is coming for them! < that gives them that much more motive to try and beat us. they know we already beat them the first time. coach will have us prepared. their first win always sits on our mind. we're looking for revenge. hopefully if we work hard enough and follow our
Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wind, wind, and more wind

Image

Hey Kevin 1-8

Image

Catching up after holiday bills

Image

Teen vaping ordinance in Oblong

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

THN THS

Image

Don Morris announces run for Terre Haute City Council

Image

How is this warm weather impacting bugs?

Image

Brendan Kearns talks about the jail location progress

Image

On-campus recycling sees an uptick

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community