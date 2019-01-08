Speech to Text for Don Morris announces run for Terre Haute City Council

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continue to heat up. another person has announced a run for terre haute city council. "don morris" says he "will" run for a fourth term. in a statement, he said he's a proponent for a unified county -- city government system. morris joins a growing list of announcements. "martha crossen" .. "neil garrison" .. "george azar" .. and "curtis debaun" have announced re-election plans. we also know "one" seat will be up for grabs. that's because that's because karrum nasser has announced he's running for mayor. the filing period officially