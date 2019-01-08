Clear

How is this warm weather impacting bugs?

Posted: Tue Jan 08 15:31:10 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 08 15:31:10 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

storm team 10's chris piper talked to a local biologist, to find out how other living things are doing. [take studio name: piper at 5set] kevin... many of us don't have complaints with this warmer weather. but some of you might be wondering what this means for spring... and for some critters right now. today i talked with dr. peter coppinger. he's a biologist at rose-hulman institute of technology. he says different insects and plants react to weather patterns differently. while some have a hard time, others can be thriving in this kind of weather. for example... bag worms are more common with warmer temperatures... so you may be seeing more of them right now. "some insects are relatively unaffected by the ambient air temperature. these insects burrow underground, or they live under logs, or under leaves, so they're kind of in a relatively stable temperature." coppinger says plants are also affected. that's because they need
