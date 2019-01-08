Speech to Text for Brendan Kearns talks about the jail location progress

jada huddlestun news 10. but you know, we send rockets up into space, surely we can build a jail. it's another day with "new" conversation about the "same old" problem. voters elected brendan kearns as a vigo county "commissioner". he previously was on the county "council". at 5-- we explained commissioners are still looking at properties for the new jail. they have to give an update to a federal judge "on or before" monday. the list includes properties both "in".. and "outside" city limits. new at 6, we're hearing from kearns in his new role. he still thinks putting the new facility at the "current" jail location is the best plan. kearns says the government campus location is convenient. but... as with any spot.. he says there still could be logistics issues. "that campus isn't very big. if the jail everybody feels we need can't be placed there while the other one is still existing, there are some challenges." kearns says he wants to tour other facilities. he also wants to talk to local officials to see how location impacts