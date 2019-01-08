Clear

On-campus recycling sees an uptick

Posted: Tue Jan 08 14:28:41 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 08 14:28:41 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"the indiana state university recycling center".. has recycling center".. has seen "an increase in traffic" these past few weeks. "workers say".. part of that.. is due to folks getting rid of waste folks getting rid of waste "left over from the holidays". but with only a few recycling centers in terre haute.. "the pickup" is expected. "workers at the i-s-u recycling center say".. because of it's location on campus.. they see a mix "of community members" and "students" using the
