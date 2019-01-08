Speech to Text for Hospitals talk new billing rules

to the north "of the convention center". "a new rule for hospitals".. nationwide.. may help "you" understand your medical bill better. "the bill better. "the hosptial price transparency rule" took effect in the u-s january 1st. it says.. "medical providers" must publicize their rates for all items and services. that way.. you know what you might have to pay "ahead of time". we went to union hospital in terre haute today.. to talk with leaders there "about the new rule". they told us...all hoosier hospitals have been publicizing their prices "on the indiana hospital association website" since 20-15. however.. they now post "on their hospital site as well". but...because healthcare is very personal...pricing is difficult. and what you actually pay.. depends on what insurance coverage you have as well. ////// "...i think it's important that we do everything possible to let patients know what the cost of care is..even though it's complicated. so i think it's a good thing. i think we just have to evolve as an industry as hospitals and insurers and such to help that be more transparent to the patient.." //////// holman says.. "if" you have pricing questions..."union's patient accounts team" will always work with you "in person". "news 10" also reached-out "to terre haute regional hospital". "they say".. they've been focused "on pricing transparency" since 20-07. they did "not" want to go "on camera".. but sent us the following statement. in part.. "it's important for consumers to understand.. that the amount patients actually pay for hospital services.. has more to do with the type of insurance coverage they have.. than the amounts on the charge master. government programs.. like "medicare" and "medicaid" determine how much they reimburse hospitals.. and insurance plans "negotiate rates". additionally.. "uninsured patients" are eligible "for fre care" through our charity care program.. or, they receive our uninsured discounts.. which are similar to the discounts a private insurance plan gets".. end quote. to read regional hospital's statement "in its entirety".. g to