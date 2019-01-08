Clear

Hospitals talk new billing rules

Hospitals talk new billing rules

Posted: Tue Jan 08 14:27:45 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 08 14:27:45 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Hospitals talk new billing rules

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to the north "of the convention center". "a new rule for hospitals".. nationwide.. may help "you" understand your medical bill better. "the bill better. "the hosptial price transparency rule" took effect in the u-s january 1st. it says.. "medical providers" must publicize their rates for all items and services. that way.. you know what you might have to pay "ahead of time". we went to union hospital in terre haute today.. to talk with leaders there "about the new rule". they told us...all hoosier hospitals have been publicizing their prices "on the indiana hospital association website" since 20-15. however.. they now post "on their hospital site as well". but...because healthcare is very personal...pricing is difficult. and what you actually pay.. depends on what insurance coverage you have as well. ////// "...i think it's important that we do everything possible to let patients know what the cost of care is..even though it's complicated. so i think it's a good thing. i think we just have to evolve as an industry as hospitals and insurers and such to help that be more transparent to the patient.." //////// holman says.. "if" you have pricing questions..."union's patient accounts team" will always work with you "in person". "news 10" also reached-out "to terre haute regional hospital". "they say".. they've been focused "on pricing transparency" since 20-07. they did "not" want to go "on camera".. but sent us the following statement. in part.. "it's important for consumers to understand.. that the amount patients actually pay for hospital services.. has more to do with the type of insurance coverage they have.. than the amounts on the charge master. government programs.. like "medicare" and "medicaid" determine how much they reimburse hospitals.. and insurance plans "negotiate rates". additionally.. "uninsured patients" are eligible "for fre care" through our charity care program.. or, they receive our uninsured discounts.. which are similar to the discounts a private insurance plan gets".. end quote. to read regional hospital's statement "in its entirety".. g to
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Sun and clouds, with a wind advisory.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

On-campus recycling sees an uptick

Image

Hospitals talk new billing rules

Image

A new hotel coming with the new convention center

Image

Will there be a voting location at ISU?

Image

Vigo County Leaders talk about the new jail location

Image

The Edgar County addiction program

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

9th Annual Soup Bowl Benefit, Feb 2nd at Maryland Community Church

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Fulton County family fights for school bus stop safety at Statehouse in honor of siblings killed

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community