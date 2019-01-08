Clear

Will there be a voting location at ISU?

Posted: Tue Jan 08 14:22:57 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 08 14:22:58 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"the 20-18 general election".. is barely in our rear view mirror.. and we're already looking ahead "to the 20-19 primary". "the vigo county election board" met this morning. they discussed "potentional voting locations" for the upcoming "municipal election". news 10's.. "jada huddlestun".. was also at that meeting. she joins us now.. "live".. from the campus of indiana state university.. where "1"-big change has been made. "jada"... //////// that's right susie. election officials met this morning to discuss the best use of voting centers for the upcoming may primary. you may recall in november.. i-s-u was the newest polling site in the county. nearly "5"-hundred voters used this very campus to cast their ballots. but.. don't expect to cast your ballot on campus in may. the official voting center locations haven't been decided just yet.. but i-s-u has been eliminated. at least for now. vigo county clerk "brad newman" says there were a few issues that came up in the general election thay are being being worked out. ///// /////// "due to some of the constraints that were put on at i-s-u we're not using i-s-u. the construction.. the parking..some other things that came about during our experience with i-s-u. we haven't ruled it out in the future but as far as the municipal election.. we're not going to do that." ///////// newman says there will be "3"-other voting centers near i-s-u that voters can use. coming up at the top of the hour.. i'll have more on those other voting locations. plus.. how you can help the election board. reporting live at indiana state university. jada huddlestun.. news 10. /////////
