Vigo County Leaders talk about the new jail location

Posted: Tue Jan 08 14:21:15 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 08 14:21:15 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"a new year" is settling-in "for vigo county leaders".. and time is ticking to make progress "on a new jail". we told you "a federal judge" set a new deadline. next monday.. "county leaders" will have to give an update "on where the jail will go". news 10's "alia blackburn".. spoke "with county commissioners" to find-out where things currently stand. //////// < while leadership has changed within the new year... commissioner and president brad anderson says goals -- like tackling the jail project -- are the same. it's unclear "where" a new jail will go... but anderson says commissioners are eyeing several locations. he told us they've looked at properities within the last several weeks. while he did not give us the specifics -- sites include different areas along springhill, haythorne... and the most recently talked about site -- the old four seasons golf course -- behind honey creek mall. anderson says they're negotiating with different people about these properties... it's a matter of pinpointing a dollar amount -- not just to buy -- but to maintain. "trying to figure out how much money we can spend, what it will cost us to do because you've got to make infrastructure come in. sewer lines, water lines, all that stuff is infrastructure . so where you build is very important, it's not just the price of the property it's what you have to do to improve that property." anderson says they're also looking at spots "outside" of terre haute city limits. this could help avoid rezoning issues. the city cocunil cut off previous plans by denying a rezoning request for the former international paper property. in the newsroom... ab... back to you. > //////////
