Speech to Text for The Edgar County addiction program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good good afternoon. i'm susan dinkel. it's tuesday, january 8th. happening rght now... "a new program" "in edgar county, illinois" hopes to keep people "safe". but the way "leaders" are going about it.. is triggering discussion.. even some controversy. news 10's.. "jordan kudisch".. travelled to illinois today.. to speak "with a mother" who's "in support" of this un-common solution. ///////// susie, this is a controversial, and sensitve subject. edgar county is introducing a new needle exchange program. one mother i spoke with says it could make a huge difference. //////// < donna jackson is a mother of six. her son tyler, is a recovering heroin addict. "at one point he almost died and his brother found him on the floor in the bathroom." that's when donna thought that was the last time she would see her son alive. "if it had been two minutes before they got there they would have lost him." she says all she could do was have faith and pray. "because as a parent you love them...but you cant make their decisions for them." but a new program in edgar county is doing its part to help users like tyler make better choices. addicts can exchange their dirty needles for clean ones. the program is anonymous. the edgar county health department also offers prevention education. "we don't look at it as enabelling...we look at it as and we are keeping those dirty needles off of the street. the program gives mothers like donna peace of mind. she was against the idea at first.. but her son says users need programs like these... now she agrees. "this can be nothing but a good thing. i have nothing but encouragement for people in this program." > now susie, > now susie, now susie, now susie, not everyone is on board with this. some say this program is enabling drug abuse. but jackson's son says users will find a way to use no matter what. he adds any help in prevention goes