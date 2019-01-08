Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a wind a wind advisory is in effect for the rest of the day with gusts getting near 40 miles per hour. partly cloudy tonight, staying windy and turning colder; a low at 27. it's back to winter tomorrow: mainly sunny, with highs only getting to 32. then cold, cold tomorrow night, with lows at 17. now.. here's a quick check of "your" midday markets. an annual event combining hand-crafted bowls and soups from local restaurants is taking