Speech to Text for 9th Annual Soup Bowl Benefit, Feb 2nd at Maryland Community Church

jon talks with jennifer buell. the community is invited to join us for our 9th annual soup bowl benefit. through a simple bowl of soup, individuals, businesses and the arts community will come together to help feed the hungry in west central indiana. saturday, february 2 seating times: 3:30pm or 5:30pm maryland community church tickets: $25 for a handcrafted bowl and soup tickets now on sale. go to ccthin.org or stop by the catholic charities office at 1801 poplar street in terre haute. all proceeds benefit terre haute catholic charities foodbank. 232-1447