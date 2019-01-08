All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

president trump takes to the airwaves tonight to address the nation about the government shutdown and his call for border security. it comes as the partial shutdown is now in its 18th day - and there's still no end in sight. the president will address the nation from the white house at 9 p-m eastern.

///

meanwhile -- with tax season approaching -- the i-r-s says it won't let the shutdown stop refunds from going out. last night -- the agency announced that income tax season will start on schedule at the end of this month. it also said refunds would be issued on time. those were delayed during previous shutdowns until the federal government had reopened.

///

a slow start to the flu season, but now cases are picking up nationwide. federal health officials say several states are reporting that "widespread flu activity" "has doubled" recently. everyone "6"-months of age and older should get vaccinated right away. "the flu season" starts around november and peaks in february.

////

the vigo county school corporation's aquatics center pool will be open to the public starting january 21st. superintendent rob haworth says the public can pay 5-dollars for access. here are the public lap swim days... and hours. they are sundays from noon until three, mondays and fridays from noon to 1:30, and tuesday and thursday mornings from 5:45 to 7:15.

///

and make plans now to attend a u.s.a. gymnastics competition on january 19th. more than 350 athletes will compete in terre haute. gymnasts from indiana and illinois will compete to move on to the state competition. that meet will also be in terre haute in march. the competition takes place saturday, january 19th at "strive 365" in terre haute. the "state" competition is scheduled for march 16th, 17th and 18th.

////

clemson has once again defeated alabama to win college football's national championship. last night -- the tigers rolled over the crimson tide by a score of 44 to 16.

///

a traffic alert today for some terre haute drivers. hulman street at state road 46 will be closed. crews will be doing gas line repairs. the road is expected to be closed through tomorrow.