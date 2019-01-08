Speech to Text for Fulton County family fights for school bus stop safety at Statehouse in honor of siblings killed

indiana an indiana family is fighting for change in their kids' honor. that's after they were killed when a woman ran a school bus stop arm. it happened in northern indiana. the family was at the statehouse yesterday calling for tougher laws. more now from cbs 4. <all my kids were so happy always laughing, always smiling, they had such contagious smiles this family carries the smiles of 6-year old xzavier and mason ingle- and their 9-year old sister- alivia stahl- close to their heart as they walk into the indiana statehouse- michael schwab/grandfather of kids, father of brittany this isn't just our family it affects each and every child. this family- fighting for change after police say their three kids were killed by a driver who ignored a stop arm on a school bus. shane and brittany ingle/parents life is so short you never think in a million years . b: exactly you don't and here we are and i will be so happy to make the difference but inside we're still sad that it had to be ours. the?re turning their tragedy into action- calling for tighter rules at school bus stops and tougher penalties for drivers who ignore the law they want the legislation called max stron? m-a-x for mason, alivia and xzavier brittany ingle/parent our passion in life was our children. that's what we lived for. shane ingle/parent this is a way to keep the passion going and save other kids, save people, save families from experiencing this because this is unbearable state sen. randy head/dist. 18 14:58 these are my people. these people live in my district. i've met with them, i've talked with them senator randy head is one of several lawmakers who know there needs to be changed. a bill he filed monday would increase penalties for violating a school bus stop arm and address kids crossing state or us highways state sen. randy head/dist. i want every driver, me included, everyone included, to be aware when they're on the road with a school bus i?s a safety message this family echoes too michael schwab/grandfather of kids, father of brittany i think that it would just be just a tragedy if we didn't take advantage of this terrible tragedy to try to improve it where no other family went through this. sitting here they remember the twins with their inquisitive nature alivia holding her brothers hands- their protector and with their efforts here- shane ingle/parent we can't change it but if they can change hope these three young lives- can