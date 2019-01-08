Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

A Wind Advisory Is In Effect at 12:00PM EST for the News 10 Viewing Area

Tuesday: Becoming sunny, with periodic clouds Falling temperatures, windy and mild.. High: 56F°

Tuesday night: Still a gusty wind, but turning colder. Low: 25°

Wednesday: Mixing sun and clouds. Windy and COLDER! High: 32°

Detailed Forecast: Wind will be the big weather story for the next 24 hours. A wind advisory will go into effect Tuesday afternoon as gusts could reach 40 miles per hour. Sustained wind speeds will hang out in the 20s. Hold on to your hat and roll the garbage can up to the house. A dry cold front is expected to blast through the area Tuesday afternoon and noticably cooler air will arrive. Once the cold front passes, day time highs will moderate to a seasonal 30°-40° range. We're tracking the beginnings of a snow event for the weekend, but it's too early in the forecast period to nail down any specifics. We'll have more on that later.

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031