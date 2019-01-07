Clear

Farmers hard at work planning for the 2019 season

Posted: Mon Jan 07 20:18:52 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 20:18:53 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

continues as winter as winter continues farmers are still hard at work planning for the new year. storm team 10's brady harp caught up with an area farmer. he has more on what they're looking towards in 2019. < "you might look at area fields and think there's not much activity going on this time of year but area farmers tell me they are using this time to prepare for next season." dwight ludwig: "a lot of times i think we work harder out of season than we do in season." farmers like dwight ludwig say just because the crops are out of the field does not mean farmers are taking a break. ludwig says area farmers are now looking to the weather to bring them rain and snow. ludwig: "in winter we like to see some moisture we like to build that moisture back up in the soil if we have a long dry winter that just means we start the year off dry so we've gotten some pretty nice rains we just want to see them continue." so far this winter has been warmer than normal and farmers say that can be a problem. ludwig: "you know it seems like when we have a warmer winter sometimes you'll have the early weeds and early pests get started and it didn't have the real hard freeze to kind of kill them and knock them out so it would be nice to stay cold for a little while longer." ludwig says the cold season brings a lot of paperwork and planning for the next growing season. he says it is hard to get out in the field for maintenance due to the rain and other winter weather. ludwig: "if weather would allow it we could be out there fixing some drains and bringing brush back and just working on things like that." area farmers tell me you'll notice more work being done in fields the
