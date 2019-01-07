Speech to Text for Clay Community Theater receives donation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and 3 loan production offices. a community theatre in the area will be able to entertain for years to come. the "community theatre of clay county" is in need of new equipment, especially a digital keyboard. it's vital to the theatre's productions. the group plans "five" major productions each year. this evening, the theatre received more than 26-hundred dollars from "guys who give." now, the theatre can buy the piano it so desperately needs. i think for a community as small as we have here, i think it's really neat that we have a theatre and i really enjoy what they do here. productions set for this year include "nunsense two" and "the secret garden." we've linked you to performance and ticket information