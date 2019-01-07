Speech to Text for First Financial announces merger

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

y17vy "first "first financial corporation" is taking over "hopfed bancorp inc." bank officials announced the merger today. this allows "heritage bank u-s-a, inc." to merge into "first financial bank." in a statement the president and c-e-o of "first" said this allows the company to expand into new markets. "heritage" has a headquarters in kentcuky. it has 18 bank branches,