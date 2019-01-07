Clear

Traffic Study for new convention center

Traffic Study for new convention center

Posted: Mon Jan 07 19:15:01 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 19:15:01 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Traffic Study for new convention center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hurt. we're learning more about convention center plans.. and how they may impact downtown terre haute. news 10 has received the "traffic impact study" for the convention center. it's an 80-page document from "a and f engineering." we've explained the proposed convention center location before. it's between 7th and 9th streets... and between wabash avenue and cherry street. the plan involves a convention center and hotel.. each with parking garages. the firm studied how "7" intersections in the area may be impacted. this involved looking at traffic patterns. the study found the proposed convention center would "not" create problems for most intersections. the report does suggest a traffic control officer at "peak exit times" for "three" intersections. those are ---7th street at the hotel parking garage... cherry street at the hotel parking garage.. and, at cherry street and the
