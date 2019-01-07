Speech to Text for Man charged after crashing into buggy

a local man is facing charges after an accident involving a "horse and buggy." the parke county sheriff tells us the driver who rear-ended the buggy was intoxicated. it's an update to a story we first brought you this weekend here on news 10. the parke county sheriff said officers arrested steve williams. he's from rural rockville. police say williams was driving the cargo van that rear-ended a buggy saturday night. the sheriff says williams had a "blood alcohol concentration" of "point 21." the legal limit in indiana is "point oh-8." the crash happened in northern parke county. the sheriff also gave us an update on the people inside the buggy. he said the buggy driver was airlifted in stable condition. the buggy driver's wife was not