Speech to Text for Plans on opening the Aquatic Center to the public

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

also tonight... superintendent doctor robert haworth announced public swim hours at the school corporation aquatic center. we told you about the school district's plans to open the aquatic center last month. the announcement comes as the local y-m-c-a closed it's pool. since then... there's been an effort to re-open the y-m-c-a pool. but either way... the school corporation will fill the need. superintendent haworth says the public can pay 5-dollars for access to the aquatic center pool. robert haworth says, "we were happy to be able to announce that we will have some limited time. we'll see how that limited time works for our community and if we have the capacity then we'll expand that." here are the public lap swim days... and hours. sundays from noon the three... mondays and fridays from noon to 1:30... and tuesday and thursday mornings from 5:45 to 7:15. this starts january 21st. the center will not accept cards.