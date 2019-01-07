Clear

Plans on opening the Aquatic Center to the public

Plans on opening the Aquatic Center to the public

Posted: Mon Jan 07 19:12:10 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 19:12:10 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

also tonight... superintendent doctor robert haworth announced public swim hours at the school corporation aquatic center. we told you about the school district's plans to open the aquatic center last month. the announcement comes as the local y-m-c-a closed it's pool. since then... there's been an effort to re-open the y-m-c-a pool. but either way... the school corporation will fill the need. superintendent haworth says the public can pay 5-dollars for access to the aquatic center pool. robert haworth says, "we were happy to be able to announce that we will have some limited time. we'll see how that limited time works for our community and if we have the capacity then we'll expand that." here are the public lap swim days... and hours. sundays from noon the three... mondays and fridays from noon to 1:30... and tuesday and thursday mornings from 5:45 to 7:15. this starts january 21st. the center will not accept cards.
