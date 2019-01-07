Speech to Text for A new year means new school board members

four, new vigo county school board members are transitioning into their new leadership roles. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. the board members had their first series of public and private meetings tonight. news 10's heather good is live outside school corporation headquarters with more. new school board members attended a few meetings tonight... and cast their first votes... as they learn more about their new roles. < four new members are filling seats on the vigo county school board. susan powers now represents district 1. hank irwin -- district 2. joni wise represents district 4. and rosemarie scott -- district 5. as candidates... the now school board leaders pledged to be more transparent... and build trust with the community. joni wise says, "when issues arise the public needs to know. there are some things that we know that are protected by law that cannot be discussed but that's not to say that information still can't be given without giving up the specifics to help our community understand what's going on." now new members say they are prepared to take action to make good on campaign promises... by raising good questions and carefully reviewing the items before them. dr. susan powers says, "that we keep the strategic mission and plans that we're working on first and foremost so that all decisions and actions are to benefit the schools and the kids and the staff that works in those schools." hank irwin says, "i encourage anybody who has questions to come to the meetings. we have open calls for comments. we're willing to listen to anybody." one of the first actions taken by the new board was selecting a president... vice president... secretary... and treasurer for the board of trustees. jackie lower is keeping her title of president. newcomer hank irwin was voted v-p... paul lockhart is secretary... and chief financial officer bruce perry is treasurer.> also at tonight's meeting... the board decided to allow the county to buy land on the otter creek campus. this is to complete the road widening project on lafayette avenue. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10.