Speech to Text for A different kind of fog

season has this winter this winter season has been a little unusual. we haven't seen much snow... and it's been pretty warm. but what we have seen is a lot of early morning fog. there are different kinds of fog that we can see. storm team 10s chris piper explains the "types" we commonl see in the wabash valley. < fog is something we see frequently, and we've seen it a lot lately. while there are different kinds of fog we can see, two kinds are a little more common here in the wabash valley. the first one is radiation fog. this kind of fog only happens at night. to have this, you need a clear sky, paired with calm winds. this kind of fog usually happens in the winter, and it hangs very low to the ground. it's also a short lived fog, usually moving out as the sun rises. the next is advection fog. this fog is made when you have cold land that warm, moist air moves over. this fog usually happens in the winter more, especially when a warm front moves through after snowfall. now while these are the two most common fogs here in the wabash valley, there are many more that we can see with the right conditions. back to you.> you.>