The holidays in downtown Vincennes

the holiday the holiday season brought many people into downtown vincennes... that increase in traffic... meant an increase in shoppers. now the shopping season is over... and businesses say they're feeling good about the increase in customers. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he talked to some local businesses about what they expect for this year. last month downtown vincennes was packed with people celebrating the holiday. those holiday celebrations helped bring in a lot of shoppers to downtown businesses. <at the beginning of the shopping season jan witteried was getting her shop ready. "business can always be better. but it's a gamble." now almost two months later witteried's business is thriving. "we had, you know, definite increase in sales. lots of traffic through. it was nice. people really enjoyed coming down." residents came downtown to enjoy many of vincennes holiday programs. witteried says events like the christmas parade helped keep her books in the black. "it just makes it more special. when you can stroll around and have a cup of hot coffee or spiced cider or have music." the good season was felt by many local shops in town. "kind of the consensus was that the holiday season was steady the entire way through. they saw that people were shopping earlier. and that their sales were good." the positive report reflects a growing downtown. new shop owner jenna prout says that growth is why she opened her doors. "really small business is becoming a big thing in vincennes. so main street you know, an opportunity arose and i was like 'i have to take this.'" whether it's a new or old business, shop owners hope customers will keep coming downtown. "we hope now that people know we're here that they will continue to shop here year round." > officals with the knox county chamber of commerce say 2018 was a good year for the county. they hope to see a continued increase in business in 2019. live in vincennes, gary brian news