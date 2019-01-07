Clear

The holidays in downtown Vincennes

The holidays in downtown Vincennes

Posted: Mon Jan 07 15:30:29 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 15:30:30 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The holidays in downtown Vincennes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the holiday the holiday season brought many people into downtown vincennes... that increase in traffic... meant an increase in shoppers. now the shopping season is over... and businesses say they're feeling good about the increase in customers. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he talked to some local businesses about what they expect for this year. last month downtown vincennes was packed with people celebrating the holiday. those holiday celebrations helped bring in a lot of shoppers to downtown businesses. <at the beginning of the shopping season jan witteried was getting her shop ready. "business can always be better. but it's a gamble." now almost two months later witteried's business is thriving. "we had, you know, definite increase in sales. lots of traffic through. it was nice. people really enjoyed coming down." residents came downtown to enjoy many of vincennes holiday programs. witteried says events like the christmas parade helped keep her books in the black. "it just makes it more special. when you can stroll around and have a cup of hot coffee or spiced cider or have music." the good season was felt by many local shops in town. "kind of the consensus was that the holiday season was steady the entire way through. they saw that people were shopping earlier. and that their sales were good." the positive report reflects a growing downtown. new shop owner jenna prout says that growth is why she opened her doors. "really small business is becoming a big thing in vincennes. so main street you know, an opportunity arose and i was like 'i have to take this.'" whether it's a new or old business, shop owners hope customers will keep coming downtown. "we hope now that people know we're here that they will continue to shop here year round." > officals with the knox county chamber of commerce say 2018 was a good year for the county. they hope to see a continued increase in business in 2019. live in vincennes, gary brian news
Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Windy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A different kind of fog

Image

Hey Kevin 1-7

Image

The holidays in downtown Vincennes

Image

New exhibit at the Red Skelton museum

Image

Gas line repairs at Hulman and 46

Image

Merging two courts for one cause

Image

Taxes and the government shutdown

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Gymnastics competition coming to Terre Haute

Image

Paris Family Restaurant fire remains under investigation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified