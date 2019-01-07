Speech to Text for New exhibit at the Red Skelton museum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to you. a new exhibit is coming to the "red skelton museum of american comedy". the exhibit celebrates the 50th anniversary of the comedian's "pledge of allegiance." that speech was given on his weekly television show. red skelton used the persona of his grade school principal.. to explain the meaning behind the words to the pledge. the exhibit includes artifacts.. news articles.. and letters from senators and congressman. organizers say it'll also include something that started it all... "it actually is going to include a letter that he wrote 15 months before he ever aired this pledge to his second wife georgia talking to her about the pledge and actually writing some of the words in that letter so its just very very impactful." the museum will kick-off the celebration next monday at the red skelton performing arts center. there will be a performance by the lincoln high school band. the exhibit will open on