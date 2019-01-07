Speech to Text for Merging two courts for one cause

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

strength in strength in numbers. that's what the veterans and drug court offices in vigo county are hoping for. the two courts plan to "move" offices in three weeks. they hope the expansion brings more opportunity for people going through the program. news 10 jordan kudisch fills us in on what those opportunities are. workers told me the old offices were simply too small. the expansion is hoping for much more than office space. there will be more room for clients...and jobs. you may remember veterans and drug courts help people go through programs without going through the jail. vigo county offices are expanding. court workers say the original facility lacked space. that made it harder to see more clients. mallory pugh is a case manager for the drug court she says that they can provide more of their services with additional employees. with the extra help--more people will be provided for. "we wanna be able to keep people from being in jail.you know, we wanna get them reintigrated into the community. being able to expand is going to be a breath of fresh air and were really going to be able to really flourish." in the future--this means they'll need more participants. without growth --- there will be no federal funding. the new building is still under construction. there will be an open house held at a later