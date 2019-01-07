Clear

Taxes and the government shutdown

Taxes and the government shutdown

Posted: Mon Jan 07 15:24:10 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 15:24:10 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

clifton for news 10."> " i don't think it's fair to the people " people were worried today about getting their tax returns. that's because they're typically delayed during government shutdowns. but... late this afternoon... we've learned the trump administration has made a change. news 10's sarah lehman joins us to explain the impact. patrece...rondrell... with the shut down... government employees are still not getting paid. that includes employees at the i-r-s. some of them may be called back to work... still without pay. national news outlets say the white house is reversing previous policy. the acting director of the "office of management and budget" said refunds "will" go out. this is probably a relief for many of you. a lot of people look to those refunds to help pay for gifts and other holiday expenses. "kim foy" owns a barbeque resturant. we caught up with her at baeslers market in terre haute. she says not getting a refund on time wouldn't be fair. she says she hasn't done anything wrong. foy hopes officials keep "every day people" in mind when it comes to ending the shutdown. "i just wish that they would get it together for the sake of the people. for the sake of the people. for the sake of the government for the sake of families of business owners of just the regular person" so far the i-r-s itself hasn't officially said if it will issue.. or delay refunds. but the treasury department says it will finalize a plan in the coming days. reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10. back to
