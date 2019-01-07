Speech to Text for Monday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. tuesday sunny during the morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon, with a high near 50. southwest wind 8 to 17 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 32 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 25. west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.