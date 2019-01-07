Speech to Text for Gymnastics competition coming to Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

again.. that's tomorrow and wednesday. "wabash valley tumbling and gymnastics".. is putting "terre haute" on the map. and "the terre haute convention and visitors bureau".. is right along side them "to support their efforts" "today".. "the organization announced".. "the city" will host "the annual bi-state u-s-a gymnastics competition". the "2"-day event.. will be held at strive-"365" on january 19th and 20th. around "350"-athletes from indiana and illinois are expected to compete. /// then.. mark your calendars "for march 15th". at that time.. nearly "650"-athletes are expected to attend the "3"-day "indiana u-s-a gymnastics state championships". "terre haute" won the honor to host