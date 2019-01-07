Clear

Using surveillance cameras in Robinson

Posted: Mon Jan 07 14:26:54 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 14:26:55 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

when it comes to solving crimes.. "police" often need " many eyes as possible". crimes at businesses.. are often solved "by using video surveillance footage". and as news 10's "lacey clifton" shares.. many homeowners are now using "this same tool" to fight crime ///////// /////// < "i'm here in robinson illinois where police are asking residents to check their home security systems. that's because you'll never know what you're going to find." the message to residents first came via social media. a post on the department's facebook page, reading in part, "to keep an eye on our press releases or talk to your neighbors and see what is happening in your area." i spoke with officer bryan danks with rpd. he says it's good to review your surveillance footage every so often. danks says to do so especially if there's been crimes reported in your neighborhood recently. "we'd been having some recently some damaged property, some sliced tires, that sort of thing, and in the past we had solved some crime with video cameras that people had at their houses, and i kind of put that together and thought it would be nice if people would review their cameras and let us know if they see anything." officer danks says in some cases checking the footage can help you as a homeowner. in other cases, it could help your neighbor, and solve a crime. take a look and listen at how a local arson case from 2016 was wrapped up. "the passenger gets out of the front seat, opens the back door, and gets out a red gas can which is fairly obvious. then they head down the alley to go burn a house down. this video obviously pointed us to who did that. we got a guilty plea, a conviction, some prison time." "coming up on news 10 at 6, we'll hear from a few area residents to get their take on the police department asking for this type of help. reporting in robinson, illlinois, i'm lacey clifton for news 10.">
