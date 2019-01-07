Speech to Text for Investigating the Candice Charlton case

of your pay stubs! "a murder case".. could soon be closed here in the wabash valley.. news 10's "alia blackburn".. shares "the newest developments" in a nearly "3"-year-old case. ///////// < a woman accused of stabbing and killing a man in knox county.. could learn her fate very soon. online court records show "candice charlton" submitted a plea deal late last week. we have yet to know the terms and conditions of that plea.. however -- this case dates back to february 20-16. police were called for a domestic disturbance at a home on "short street" in wheatland, indiana. it's about 15 minutes east of vinceness. that's where they found 35- year-old "gerald sturgeon" -- who had been stabbed. police say he later died at the hospital. we're planning to learn more about charlton's plea deal in the coming days. but for now -- online records say her sentencing hearing is scheduled for january 18th. in the newsroom -- ab -- back to you.> /////////