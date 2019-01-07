Speech to Text for How is this flu season going?

good good good 3 afternoon. i'm susan dinkel. it's monday, january 7th. /////// flu season is underway... and it seems this year things are off to a slow start. news 10's jada huddlestun has more now.. on how this season is shaping up. jada.. ///////// susie.. compared to last year.. this flu season is much slower. last year it's estimated more than 80-thousand people died from the flu. that's according to the c-d-c. so far this year .. there have been three reported deaths in indiana alone. i spoke with doctors in the area on why this year things are a little delayed. //////// < peak flu season is upon us. but nationwide we haven't seen as many cases of the virus compared to last years deadly season. stacy horn is a nurse practicioner at union hospital. she says the cases of the flu have been limited this season. "i havent seen very much of the flu at all. from talking to other providers that work here we've had maybe a few positive flu swabs so far but other than that we haven't seen any." doctor john bolinger says compared to last year.. this is a big change. "what i'm seeing so far in indiana especially in our area is that the flu season is coming a lot later then it did last year atleast by maybe two or three weeks. this time last year we seeing 20 to 40 positive flu tests a week." horn says the delay could be linked to a few factors. one of those being this years shot is more effective than previous years. she a mild winter could also play a role in less people getting sick. although it's been a slow start.. bolinger says the flu is still out there. "i'ts starting to go up. statewide you're starting to see the nubmer of positive cases go up each week. so we're getting there. we're starting to get into the flu season." > /////// the c-d-c says.. the flu the c-d-c the c-d-c says.. the flu season runs until may. coming up at the top of the hour.. we'll have more on how you can keep yourself and others healthy