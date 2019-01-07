Clear

Monday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Mon Jan 07 09:28:33 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 09:30:40 PST 2019
rain showers will be around for the afternoon, along with a strong breeze but it will be mild outside. we'll be steady in the 50s. a few sprinkles may stick around after dusk, but the sky will clear out tonight. lows tonight at 44. mainly sunny tomorrow, still pretty windy though, a high at 51. clear and cooler tomorrow night at low at rain showers will be around for the afternoon, along with a strong breeze but it will be mild outside. we'll be steady in the 50s. a few sprinkles may stick around after dusk, but the sky will clear out tonight. lows tonight at 44. mainly sunny tomorrow, still pretty windy though, a high at 51. clear and cooler tomorrow night at low at 27.
Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Warm, windy and rainy for Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

