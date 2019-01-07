Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rain showers will be around for the afternoon, along with a strong breeze but it will be mild outside. we'll be steady in the 50s. a few sprinkles may stick around after dusk, but the sky will clear out tonight. lows tonight at 44. mainly sunny tomorrow, still pretty windy though, a high at 51. clear and cooler tomorrow night at low at rain showers will be around for the afternoon, along with a strong breeze but it will be mild outside. we'll be steady in the 50s. a few sprinkles may stick around after dusk, but the sky will clear out tonight. lows tonight at 44. mainly sunny tomorrow, still pretty windy though, a high at 51. clear and cooler tomorrow night at low at 27.